California's Tectonic Rumble: A Wake-Up Call
A magnitude 5.7 earthquake hit northern California, reported by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre. The quake's depth was recorded at 8 km, but there were no reports of shaking in the San Francisco Bay area according to Reuters witnesses.
A magnitude 5.7 earthquake shook northern California on Wednesday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.
The earthquake's epicenter was at a depth of 8 kilometers, contributing to its potential impact and energy release.
However, in the San Francisco Bay area, no noticeable shaking was reported by Reuters witnesses, providing a sense of relief to residents.
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