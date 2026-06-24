California's Tectonic Rumble: A Wake-Up Call

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake hit northern California, reported by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre. The quake's depth was recorded at 8 km, but there were no reports of shaking in the San Francisco Bay area according to Reuters witnesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Magnitude Earthquake Struck The Northern California Region On Wednesday | Updated: 24-06-2026 20:50 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 20:50 IST
California's Tectonic Rumble: A Wake-Up Call
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake shook northern California on Wednesday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The earthquake's epicenter was at a depth of 8 kilometers, contributing to its potential impact and energy release.

However, in the San Francisco Bay area, no noticeable shaking was reported by Reuters witnesses, providing a sense of relief to residents.

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