ICC Judges Face Off Against Trump Administration Over Controversial Sanctions

Three ICC judges have filed a lawsuit against former U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration regarding sanctions imposed on them. They argue that the measures were extrajudicial and unlawful. The sanctions impacted their personal and professional lives, including financial capabilities and the ability to perform their duties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Three International Criminal Court Judges On Wednesday Sued Us President Donald Trump And His Administration Over Sanctions Imposed On Them Last Year | Updated: 25-06-2026 01:44 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 01:44 IST
ICC Judges Face Off Against Trump Administration Over Controversial Sanctions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal move, three judges from the International Criminal Court have taken legal action against former U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration in a Manhattan federal court.

The case challenges the legality of sanctions imposed on them last year, which they claim were meant to exert undue pressure and hinder their roles following an ICC decision not favorable to U.S. interests.

The lawsuit highlights severe impacts, including restricted access to financial services and disrupted professional duties, emphasizing the extrajudicial nature of the sanctions set under Trump's administration.

TRENDING

1
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
2
Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

South Africa
3
Automakers could halt car sales in California without delay in vehicle tracking law

Automakers could halt car sales in California without delay in vehicle track...

United States
4
Google's YouTube settles case over social media harm to children

Google's YouTube settles case over social media harm to children

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Shock, Empty Credit, No Land: Africa’s Women Farmers Face Triple Threat

Why Measles Campaigns in Africa Need Better Data, Targeting and Follow-Up

Electric Vehicles in South Africa: Promise, Power Gaps and the Road to Grid Readiness

Why the Next Global Food Crisis Could Begin With a Geopolitical Threat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026