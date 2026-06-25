ICC Judges Face Off Against Trump Administration Over Controversial Sanctions

Three International Criminal Court Judges On Wednesday Sued Us President Donald Trump And His Administration Over Sanctions Imposed On Them Last Year

In a significant legal move, three judges from the International Criminal Court have taken legal action against former U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration in a Manhattan federal court.

The case challenges the legality of sanctions imposed on them last year, which they claim were meant to exert undue pressure and hinder their roles following an ICC decision not favorable to U.S. interests.

The lawsuit highlights severe impacts, including restricted access to financial services and disrupted professional duties, emphasizing the extrajudicial nature of the sanctions set under Trump's administration.