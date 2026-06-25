Tech Tumbles While Travel Stocks Soar Amid Market Volatility

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 closed lower on Wednesday as tech stocks continued to struggle with high valuations, while declining crude prices led to rises in airline stocks, pushing the Dow higher. Oil prices hit lows not seen since the start of the Iran conflict, partially due to an increase in tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz. President Donald Trump stated that Iran was not imposing tolls, alleviating some concerns. Despite Micron Technology's earnings beating estimates, its shares fell by 0.3% during normal trading but jumped after hours.

Cerebras Systems witnessed a significant drop of 19.6%, following its forecast of reduced profit margins in its debut report post-IPO, alongside OpenAI's announcement of its own inference chip, Jalapeño. The week saw over $1 trillion in value erased from the Nasdaq 100, with increased focus on hyperscalers’ debt-financed spending and potential Federal Reserve rate hikes adding to market turbulence. The industrial sector led gains in six out of 11 major S&P 500 sectors, while tech and energy stocks saw the most significant declines.

As traders braced for a potential second interest rate hike by December, the market also eagerly awaited insights from the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, due out on Thursday. Declining issues slightly outpaced advancers on both the NYSE and Nasdaq, with a volatile session reflecting widespread investor caution amid ongoing economic uncertainty.