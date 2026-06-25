Trump Hints at Favor for Turkey Over F-35 Jets

During a news conference, President Donald Trump hinted at making a decision that would please Turkey concerning their interest in acquiring F-35 fighter jets and engines essential for their indigenous combat aircraft project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | President Donald Trump On Wednesday Said He Will Probably Do Something That Will Make Turkey Happy When Asked If He Would Respond To Ankaras Desire For F Fighter Jets And Jet Engines Required For Its Indigenous Combat Aircraft | Updated: 25-06-2026 02:09 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 02:09 IST
Trump Hints at Favor for Turkey Over F-35 Jets
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump suggested on Wednesday that he might make a decision to accommodate Turkey's wishes during a press interaction. The potential decision involves Ankara's interest in acquiring the F-35 fighter jets, which are crucial for its national aircraft development goals.

When questioned about the prospect of delivering the advanced fighter jets and jet engines to Turkey, Trump expressed a stance that could align with Turkish interests. This comes amid ongoing considerations over bilateral military and defense collaborations.

Trump's statement flares an interest in Turkey's military advancements, highlighting the geopolitical influence and strategic dynamics surrounding defense deals between the countries.

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