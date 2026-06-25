Court Blocks Justice Department's Push for Michigan Voter Rolls

In a key legal development, a U.S. appeals court has upheld a ruling that prevents the Justice Department from obtaining Michigan's voter rolls. This decision is a setback for the Trump administration's attempts to extend federal involvement in election processes, particularly with the November 3 midterm elections approaching.

The federal government has been actively seeking access to voter lists from 30 states and the District of Columbia, but has consistently lost its case at the trial court level. With this week's 2-1 decision from the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, the first appellate decision has been rendered, although appeals continue in three other circuits.

The Justice Department claims it needs voter data to ensure states are properly maintaining accurate rolls, but many states, citing privacy concerns, have resisted these efforts. The controversy underscores the ongoing debate over federal versus state control over election procedures and the protection of voter rights.