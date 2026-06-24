Wall Street Rebounds with Oil Retreat and Micron's Anticipated Earnings

Wall Street's major indexes rose after oil prices fell and anticipation for Micron's earnings increased. Airline and cruise stocks surged while rotations benefited healthcare and consumer staples. Concerns remain around rising interest rates and tech sector volatility. Middle East tensions and Micron's results remain key market influencers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wall Streets Major Indexes Rose With Broadbased Gains On Wednesday After Two Straight Sessions Of Declines | Updated: 24-06-2026 21:35 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 21:35 IST
Wall Street Rebounds with Oil Retreat and Micron's Anticipated Earnings
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In a strong turnaround, Wall Street's key indexes rallied as oil prices experienced a significant fall, offering relief to investors who had faced consecutive sessions of declines. A focal point for investors remains the awaited earnings report from Micron.

Fueling market optimism, the S&P 500 passenger airlines index climbed to a record high, while industrial shares gained 1.8%. Despite this, volatility in tech shares has directed funds into healthcare and consumer staples. The market saw a stark $1 trillion erosion in the Nasdaq 100's valuation due to fears over hyperscalers' debt-backed spending and potential Federal Reserve actions.

Heightened focus on Micron, a significant AI infrastructure player, underscores its pivotal role in current economic dynamics. Additionally, geopolitical developments in the Middle East are being watched closely, impacting market trends. Meanwhile, sectors like homebuilding experienced gains, propelled by President Trump's policy decisions.

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