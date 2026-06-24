Wall Street's Tech Rebound Amid Hawkish Fed Concerns

Wall Streets Major Indexes Were On Track For A Higher Open On Wednesday After Two Straight Sessions Of Declines

Wall Street's key indexes were set for a rebound on Wednesday, breaking a two-day losing streak as investors revisited technology stocks. Enthusiasm grows as Micron's earnings report is highly anticipated.

Recently, markets struggled amid concerns of debt-backed spending by hyperscalers and speculation about a hawkish Federal Reserve. Nasdaq 100 lost over $1 trillion, but technology shares have rebounded sharply, with Micron Technology and Sandisk gaining 4.9% and 3.7%, respectively in premarket trading.

As volatility in equities increases focus on Micron, analysts see potential for significant influence on market sentiment. Investors are keenly watching costs associated with AI investments and anticipated returns, with the stock seeing a 268% surge in 2026.