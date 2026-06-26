How IFC's US$10 Million Investment Could Reshape Sri Lanka's Poultry Industry and Economy

The International Finance Corporation's (IFC) decision to invest up to US$10 million in New Anthoney's Farms (NAF) comes at a time when Sri Lanka is seeking to rebuild its economy through private-sector investment, export growth, and stronger domestic production. While the immediate objective is to expand poultry production and improve supply chain efficiency, the significance of the investment extends beyond one company's balance sheet. It represents a broader test of whether development finance can strengthen food security, create rural employment, and support export-led recovery in a country still recovering from its recent economic crisis.

Unlike traditional public-sector agricultural subsidies, IFC's approach relies on supporting commercially viable businesses that can generate economic and social returns simultaneously. The investment, therefore, reflects growing confidence in Sri Lanka's agribusiness sector while also placing expectations on NAF to deliver measurable outcomes in employment, farmer inclusion, and exports.

A Vote of Confidence in Sri Lanka's Economic Recovery

For Sri Lanka, the investment is as much about economic confidence as it is about poultry production. Since the country's economic crisis, attracting long-term foreign investment has become an important policy objective. Development finance from institutions such as IFC signals that international lenders see opportunities in productive sectors capable of generating employment and export earnings.

The project could contribute to food security by increasing domestic poultry production at a time when ensuring affordable protein remains an important policy concern. Expanding local production may also reduce pressure on imports and strengthen the resilience of domestic food supply chains against external disruptions.

The export component is equally significant. According to NAF, the expanded operations could generate nearly US$4.95 million in annual foreign exchange earnings by 2032. Although modest compared with Sri Lanka's overall export basket, every additional source of foreign exchange supports a country that continues to focus on improving its external financial position.

However, the broader impact will depend on execution. Higher production alone does not guarantee lower consumer prices or stronger exports. Feed costs, global demand, logistics, and compliance with international food safety standards will all influence whether the expected economic benefits are realised.

How the Investment Could Transform New Anthoney's Farms

For New Anthoney's Farms, the investment provides more than additional capital. It offers an opportunity to strengthen its position as one of Sri Lanka's leading poultry companies while expanding its presence in both domestic and international markets.

Increasing production capacity allows the company to serve growing consumer demand and expand its retail and franchise network. At the same time, IFC's involvement often brings higher expectations regarding governance, operational efficiency, environmental and social standards, and financial transparency. Meeting these standards could enhance NAF's credibility with lenders, investors, and export markets.

The company's position as Sri Lanka's only fully antibiotic-free poultry producer may also become an important competitive advantage as consumers and international buyers increasingly focus on food safety and sustainable production practices.

Nevertheless, expansion also introduces new responsibilities. Scaling production while maintaining product quality, managing disease risks, supporting contract farmers, and controlling operating costs will determine whether the investment translates into sustained commercial success rather than short-term growth.

Small Farmers, Rural Jobs and the Ripple Effect Across Stakeholders

One of the most important aspects of the investment lies in its potential impact beyond the company itself. IFC expects the project to create more than 900 jobs while benefiting at least 200 smallholder farmers through contract farming and outgrower programmes.

For participating farmers, stronger integration into NAF's supply chain could provide more reliable market access, technical support, and opportunities to improve productivity and income. Since smallholders already contribute around 40 per cent of the company's poultry production, expanding this network could strengthen rural livelihoods and encourage further investment in commercial agriculture.

Consumers may benefit if increased production contributes to a more stable supply of poultry products, although retail prices will continue to depend on production costs and market competition.

For IFC, the project serves as a demonstration of how private-sector investment can contribute to development objectives such as employment, women's economic participation, and rural inclusion. If successful, it may encourage similar investments in other agricultural value chains across Sri Lanka.

At the same time, stakeholders will closely watch whether the benefits are distributed equitably. Contract farming arrangements need to remain commercially fair, and smaller producers should continue to have sufficient bargaining power as production expands.

What Policymakers Should Watch as the Project Moves Forward

For policymakers, the investment provides an opportunity to strengthen an important agricultural industry without relying solely on public expenditure. However, it also highlights several policy challenges that will require careful attention.

Maintaining a competitive poultry industry will depend on stable access to feed, efficient transport infrastructure, veterinary services, and predictable regulatory frameworks. Any disruptions in these areas could reduce the effectiveness of private investment.

Export ambitions will also require continued compliance with international sanitary and phytosanitary standards, making food safety regulation and quality assurance increasingly important. Policymakers may need to ensure that regulatory oversight keeps pace with expanding production while supporting companies seeking access to international markets.

Environmental management represents another area to monitor. As poultry production grows, authorities will need to balance economic expansion with waste management, biosecurity, and sustainable resource use to minimise environmental risks.

Finally, the project's long-term success will ultimately be measured not by the size of IFC's investment but by whether it delivers lasting gains in employment, rural incomes, export competitiveness, and food security. If these outcomes materialise, the investment could become a model for leveraging development finance to strengthen Sri Lanka's agricultural economy. If implementation falls short, it will underscore that capital alone is insufficient without supportive policies, efficient supply chains, and strong institutional oversight.