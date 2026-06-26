Supreme Court's Role: Fueling Trump's Deportation Agenda

Since Donald Trump Returned To The Presidency Last Year Promising To Aggressively Crack Down On Immigration And Pursue A Campaign Of Mass Deportation

Donald Trump's presidency has been marked by an aggressive stance on immigration, and the U.S. Supreme Court, with its conservative majority, has largely been supportive of his policies. This week, the Court handed Trump three significant victories that facilitate deporting immigrants, even those with legal status.

Legal experts and immigration advocates voice concerns, citing the Court's role as a 'rubber stamp' for the administration's deportation agenda. The rulings allow for more restrictive measures on immigrants, including restricting entry during asylum processes and stripping Temporary Protected Status from thousands of immigrants.

The conservative bent of the Court since 2020 has significantly bolstered Trump's agenda. While some rulings have checked the administration's power, the overall trend favors Trump's restrictive immigration policies, raising concerns about the implications on immigrant communities and their rights.