Europe Battles Record Heatwave: A Continental Crisis

Health Authorities Across Europe Were On High Alert On Friday As A Killer Heatwave Progressed Across The Continent

Health authorities across Europe are on high alert as a killer heatwave sweeps the continent. The extreme temperatures have led to alcohol bans in France, cracked road surfaces in Germany, and health services reaching critical capacities. Scientists note this heatwave as the worst on record for the region.

In France, at least 55 heat-related deaths have occurred as temperatures soared to 40.9°C in Paris. Cultural activities face cancellations, highlighting the severe impacts on society and the economy. Record alerts continue in the UK and the Netherlands, affecting infrastructure and daily life.

With temperatures peaking, an 'Omega block' weather pattern traps hot air over Europe. This heatwave would be nearly impossible without human-induced climate change, according to scientists. As emergency services struggle, the mental burden on health workers is termed 'apocalyptic'.