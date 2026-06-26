Marichi Labs Secures Seed Funding to Transform Customer Conversations with AI

Marichi Labs, an ambitious AI-centric start-up based in New Delhi, has successfully secured seed funding from Texas AI Ventures. This injection of capital is set to accelerate the development of Marichi Labs' pioneering platform that ingeniously transforms customer interactions into streamlined operational processes.

Under the leadership of CEO Hanumant Lal Shukla, an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur, the company leverages a wealth of expertise in enterprise sales and technology systems. The founding team, comprising industry leaders like Rituraj and Yogesh Vashisth, possesses deep knowledge in building scalable, AI-powered applications that cater to the needs of modern enterprises.

Marichi Labs' dual-centre approach, with the newly opened Gurugram Delivery & Development Centre and the Bengaluru Innovation Labs, positions the company as a formidable player in the global market. The company's technology, already in use by several large enterprises, is set to extend its reach to the US later this year.