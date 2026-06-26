Venezuela's Double Quake Nightmare: Rescuers Race Against Time
Venezuela is grappling with devastating earthquakes near Caracas, claiming hundreds of lives, and leaving thousands missing. Rescue teams urgently search for survivors amid ruin. The international community, including the U.S. and Russia, pledged aid to a nation already strained by significant economic and political upheaval.
Venezuela has been struck by two powerful earthquakes, resulting in a dire situation with hundreds dead and thousands missing in and around the capital, Caracas. Rescue efforts intensified as the government confirmed substantial damage, with 250 buildings either destroyed or compromised.
International assistance is en route, including support from the United States and Russia, as the country, already suffering from economic malaise, faces this additional crisis. The tremors, measuring magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, have been some of the strongest recorded in the region's history.
With widespread homelessness and infrastructural damage, the populace pleads for swift support. Relief efforts are bolstered by foreign rescue teams, amidst a politically polarized environment further strained by communication challenges and restricted social media access.