Venezuela's Double Quake Nightmare: Rescuers Race Against Time

Rescuers Worked Through The Night On Friday To Save Hundreds Of Venezuelans Trapped In Rubble And Find Thousands More Missing After Two Of The Biggest Earthquakes In Latin Americas Modern History Smashed Areas In And Around The Capital Caracas The Government Said Dead Had Been Taken To Medical Centers But Did Not Give A Total Casualty Estimate From The Magnitude And Tremors That Struck About Km Miles West Of Caracas On Wednesday A Website Created To Track Missing People And Shared By Opposition Leaders From The Politically Polarized Nation Listed

Venezuela has been struck by two powerful earthquakes, resulting in a dire situation with hundreds dead and thousands missing in and around the capital, Caracas. Rescue efforts intensified as the government confirmed substantial damage, with 250 buildings either destroyed or compromised.

International assistance is en route, including support from the United States and Russia, as the country, already suffering from economic malaise, faces this additional crisis. The tremors, measuring magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, have been some of the strongest recorded in the region's history.

With widespread homelessness and infrastructural damage, the populace pleads for swift support. Relief efforts are bolstered by foreign rescue teams, amidst a politically polarized environment further strained by communication challenges and restricted social media access.