Tech Giant Spending Sparks Market Jitters Amid Oil Price Plunge

Global Stocks Slipped On Friday After Apple Price Hikes Fuelled Wider Concerns Over The Inflationary Impact Of Spending By Tech Giants

Global markets experienced a downturn on Friday as Apple's announcement of price hikes added fuel to inflation concerns surrounding tech giants' spending. Despite a drop in oil prices reaching a four-month low, the struggle to reopen the Strait of Hormuz continues to pose challenges.

Wall Street futures indicated a potential decline, while European stocks slid by 0.8% and Asia faced substantial losses, particularly in the technology sector. The situation was compounded by news of OpenAI potentially delaying its IPO, contributing to the lackluster market sentiment.

The yen hovered near a 40-year low against the dollar, indicating financial strain. Meanwhile, the dollar index weakened slightly despite favorable U.S. economic data, which showed faster-than-expected growth but stagnant consumer spending.