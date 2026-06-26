RBI Expands Credit Derivatives Market with New Guidelines

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) introduces comprehensive guidelines to enhance the country's credit derivatives market, allowing greater flexibility for resident and non-resident market participants. The new rules, effective June 25, 2026, facilitate the use of Credit Default Swaps (CDS) and total return swaps, aligning with the Union Budget 2026 proposals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2026 13:34 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 13:34 IST
RBI Expands Credit Derivatives Market with New Guidelines
RBI Logo (File Photo-ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has unveiled definitive guidelines aimed at bolstering the nation's credit derivatives market. In a strategic move, RBI has outlined the expansion of tools like Credit Default Swaps (CDS) and total return swaps, marking a significant development following the Union Budget 2026's proposals to refine risk management for market players.

Effective immediately, these regulations empower resident Indian non-retail users to engage with CDS and total return swaps without restrictions. Conversely, non-resident users are permitted usage solely for hedging purposes. Retail resident entities, excluding individuals, are also granted access to CDS for hedging, aligning with RBI's cautious approach to market engagement.

The guidelines ensure that credit derivative transactions with non-residents can be settled either in Indian rupees or foreign currency. Moreover, institutions like insurance companies, pension funds, mutual funds, AIFs, and FPIs are designated as eligible protection sellers. The central bank has adopted several changes to its draft directions after thorough feedback analysis, further emphasizing its commitment to a robust and regulated derivatives market.

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