Ai+ Smartphone Launches Nova 2 Series to Revolutionize Indian Market

Ai+ Smartphone debuts its Nova 2 Series, featuring Nova 2 Pro and Nova 2 Neo, exclusively on Flipkart as of June 26. Engineered with innovative performance attributes, both devices highlight superior design and advanced technology, targeting a wide range of consumers seeking reliable and affordable smartphone experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2026 15:16 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 15:16 IST
Ai+ Smartphone Launches Nova 2 Series to Revolutionize Indian Market
Nova2 Neo 5G and Nova2 Pro 5G. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi, June 26: Ai+ Smartphone has officially launched the Nova 2 Pro and Nova 2 Neo models as the latest additions to its acclaimed Nova Series, marking a significant move in the competitive Indian smartphone landscape. Both devices are available on Flipkart and select retail outlets starting at noon today, set to capture diverse user preferences.

The Nova 2 Series aims to attract both first-time smartphone users and tech-savvy upgraders with their robust capabilities and sleek designs. Prices for the Nova 2 Neo start at Rs. 12,999, with configurations available up to Rs. 13,999. Meanwhile, the Nova 2 Pro is priced from Rs. 14,999 to Rs. 16,999, inclusive of a Rs. 1,000 bank offer across all debit and credit cards.

Ai+ Smartphone CEO, Madhav Sheth, emphasized the brand's focus on essential attributes such as performance, battery longevity, software quality, and user privacy, highlighting the company's commitment to creating user-friendly devices without financial compromise. The Nova 2 Neo and Pro models are designed with next-gen features like MediaTek chipsets and expansive displays, offering cutting-edge functionalities like advanced AI cameras, substantial battery life, and enhanced customization options.

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