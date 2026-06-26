Juhi Shakya Appointed as EFCCC State VP to Drive Maharashtra's Environmental Strategy

Juhi Shakya has been appointed as Maharashtra's State Vice President of EFCCC, bolstering environmental governance. Her role involves policy support, stakeholder engagement, and program advancement for sustainable development. This appointment highlights EFCCC's commitment to addressing climate challenges and promoting a sustainable future in Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-06-2026 16:40 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 16:40 IST
Juhi Shakya Appointed as EFCCC State VP to Drive Maharashtra's Environmental Strategy
EFCCC Appoints Juhi Shakya as Maharashtra State Vice President to Advance Climate and Environmental Initiatives. Image Credit: ANI

In a notable development, Juhi Shakya has been named the State Vice President for Maharashtra by the Environment Forest Climate Change Commission (EFCCC). This move is pivotal in enhancing environmental governance and expediting sustainability efforts in the region.

Mrs. Shakya's appointment reflects EFCCC's dedication to fostering environmental leadership, with a focus on climate change mitigation, pollution control, and sustainable development throughout the state. Her responsibilities include supporting environmental policies, ensuring regulatory compliance, and boosting stakeholder engagement. Collaborating with government entities and environmental experts, she aims to devise innovative solutions for Maharashtra's ecological challenges.

Expressing confidence in her capabilities, EFCCC officials anticipate that Mrs. Shakya's leadership will significantly advance their vision of a cleaner, greener, and climate-resilient future. Her appointment is timely, as climate resilience and sustainability are becoming increasingly critical in public policy.

The commission's initiatives, bolstered by Mrs. Shakya's leadership, will focus on raising environmental awareness and promoting biodiversity conservation. Her role is essential in guiding Maharashtra towards a sustainable and environmentally responsible future.

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