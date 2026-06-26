Indian Army Bridges Communities with Free Medical Camp on Ashura

Marking Ashura, the Indian Army orchestrated a free medical camp in Ramban, drawing widespread acclaim from the Shia community for its healthcare services. This initiative, aligning with Imam Hussain's humanitarian legacy, strengthens ties with local populations, fostering mutual respect and support amidst a backdrop of historic reverence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2026 16:44 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 16:44 IST
Indian Army Bridges Communities with Free Medical Camp on Ashura
Visual from the medical camp in Ramban (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

To commemorate Ashura, a significant day for the Shia Muslim community worldwide, the Indian Army conducted a Free Medical Camp at Imambara in Chanderkote, Ramban district, on Friday. This initiative forms part of the Army's ongoing commitment to public health and community welfare. The camp witnessed substantial attendance from the Shia community, offering complimentary health check-ups, diagnostic tests, medical consultations, and essential medications.

The endeavor was warmly received, with local Shias expressing gratitude to the Indian Army for delivering timely healthcare assistance on Ashura. One participant highlighted the historical significance of the day, recalling Imam Hussain's sacrifice in Karbala and appreciating the Army's modern-day humanitarian efforts. He noted that this initiative propagates a message of humanity, honoring Imam Hussain's legacy by providing needed services to the community.

Community members praised the camp for strengthening the bond between the Indian Army and the civilians, fostering a spirit of cooperation and brotherhood. They urged continual support for such ventures, acknowledging the Army's pivotal role in community welfare. Echoing similar sentiments, another participant referenced previous initiatives like the Ramadan Iftar party, underscoring the positive impact these social projects have on the Army's relationship with the local populace.

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