Seething Over Ukrainian Drone Strikes And Angered By What They See As A Failed Us Promise To Broker An End To The War On Favourable Terms

Seething over Ukrainian drone strikes and feeling betrayed by what they see as a broken U.S. promise to broker a favorable end to the war, Russian hardliners are pushing President Vladimir Putin to escalate military measures. These nationalists are demanding actions such as full mobilization and targeting European drone factories.

The intensity of these calls has grown in response to recent Ukrainian attacks, with some hardliners suggesting the use of tactical nuclear weapons. Analysts indicate that these actions underscore a broader debate on how Russia can best defend itself while pursuing its war objectives, following Kyiv's deep strikes into Russian territories.

Despite mounting pressure, the Kremlin has yet to abandon peace negotiations, though frustration over stalled U.S. talks remains. While Putin has avoided endorsing the most extreme nationalist proposals, there are signs, such as the release of factory addresses in Europe, that suggest potential escalation. For now, Russia continues on its current course, eyeing strategic gains in the Donbas region.