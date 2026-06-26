Mall of Expressway: The Upcoming Jewel of Greater Noida

The Sikka Group is developing the Mall of Expressway in Greater Noida, capitalizing on the region's infrastructural and commercial growth. Boasting excellent connectivity and diverse commercial offerings, it aims to be a premier lifestyle hub, benefitting from the proximity to key developments like the Noida International Airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 26-06-2026 19:08 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 19:08 IST
Mall of Expressway: The Upcoming Jewel of Greater Noida
Strategically located on the Greater Noida Expressway near Pari Chowk, Mall of Expressway is emerging as a premium retail, hospitality, and investment destination. Image Credit: ANI

The Noida-Greater Noida region is on the cusp of a commercial and infrastructural boom, with the Sikka Group poised to capitalize on this surge with its latest project, the Mall of Expressway. This ambitious development is strategically located near Pari Chowk on the Greater Noida-Noida Expressway, offering seamless access to major urban centers and the forthcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar.

Envisioned as a premier mixed-use hub, the Mall of Expressway is set to house a variety of retail outlets, fine dining options, entertainment zones, and service apartments. The development leverages the region’s increasing residential and corporate growth, alongside its educational and industrial expansion, targeting the significant daily commuter traffic along the expressway.

Industry watchers predict substantial investments driven by the mall's strategic positioning and the burgeoning infrastructure, including expanded expressway and metro networks. Harvinder Sikka, Managing Director of Sikka Group, notes that the development is aligned with Greater Noida's robust growth trajectory, making it central to the area's transformation into a preferred commercial and lifestyle destination.

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