U.S. Trade Deficit Hits 14-Month Peak Amid AI Boom and Middle East Tensions

The Us Trade Deficit In Goods Swelled To A Month High In May As Businesses Boosted Imports

In May, the U.S. trade deficit soared to a 14-month high, as businesses increased imports to avoid potential shortages and price hikes sparked by Middle East conflicts. This trend, reported by the Commerce Department, signals a continued drag on economic growth in the second quarter.

The trade gap, which widened to $105.8 billion, was exacerbated by a decline in exports. Imports surged, particularly in the automotive and consumer goods sectors, amid an AI-driven investment boom reliant on overseas equipment.

While a preliminary peace deal between the U.S. and Iran has eased some disruptions, economists warn that the trade deficit remains a concern for GDP growth, unless offset by rising services exports. Despite tariffs and persistent inflation, imports have kept climbing.