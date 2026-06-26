U.S. Trade Deficit Hits 14-Month Peak Amid AI Boom and Middle East Tensions
The U.S. trade deficit reached a 14-month high in May, driven by rising imports amidst Middle East tensions and an AI investment boom. The deficit poses a challenge to economic growth, highlighting the need for increased services exports to balance equipment import costs.
In May, the U.S. trade deficit soared to a 14-month high, as businesses increased imports to avoid potential shortages and price hikes sparked by Middle East conflicts. This trend, reported by the Commerce Department, signals a continued drag on economic growth in the second quarter.
The trade gap, which widened to $105.8 billion, was exacerbated by a decline in exports. Imports surged, particularly in the automotive and consumer goods sectors, amid an AI-driven investment boom reliant on overseas equipment.
While a preliminary peace deal between the U.S. and Iran has eased some disruptions, economists warn that the trade deficit remains a concern for GDP growth, unless offset by rising services exports. Despite tariffs and persistent inflation, imports have kept climbing.