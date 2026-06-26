Tragic Accident in Mundka: Three Lives Lost to Toxic Gas Inhalation

Three workers lost their lives after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a septic tank at a factory in Delhi's Mundka Industrial Area. The deceased, hired to clean the tank, were identified as Arun, Sandeep, and Chand. Legal action has been initiated, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 21:30 IST
Tragic Accident in Mundka: Three Lives Lost to Toxic Gas Inhalation
Visual from outside the factory in Mundka (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a tragic incident, three individuals succumbed to poisonous gas inhalation while cleaning a septic tank at a factory in Delhi's Mundka Industrial Area. According to the police, the accident was reported to the Mundka Police Station via a PCR call on Friday afternoon.

Authorities arrived at the scene to find that Marwah Printers had employed Neeraj from Nangloi, alongside two others, for the task at their premises located on Gali No. 1. The incident occurred as the trio was executing their job.

The victims, identified as Arun, Sandeep, and Chand, hailed from Sultanpuri's Indrajheel region. Their bodies have been sent to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital for post-mortem. Meanwhile, the Delhi Fire Service confirmed their deaths caused by toxic fumes, with police stating that legal proceedings are underway.

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