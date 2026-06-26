Gauteng Allocates R1.9 Billion to Accelerate Digital Services

The Gauteng Department of e-Government has received a R1.9 billion allocation for the 2026/27 financial year to accelerate the province's digital transformation programme and improve the delivery of public services. The investment will support major upgrades to digital infrastructure, expand broadband connectivity, strengthen cybersecurity, improve digital skills and establish a dedicated Artificial Intelligence (AI) Office to guide the responsible use of emerging technologies across government.

The funding forms part of Gauteng's broader strategy to modernise government operations while making public services more accessible through digital platforms. Officials say the programme will focus on improving connectivity, supporting innovation and ensuring communities across the province benefit from technology-driven services.

Broadband Expansion and Digital Platforms Take Centre Stage

A significant portion of the budget will be directed towards expanding the Gauteng Provincial Network (GPN), with plans to build and connect 300 additional network sites across the province. The expansion will extend broadband connectivity to schools, healthcare facilities, libraries and community centres, particularly in townships, informal settlements and hostels where digital access remains limited.

The department will also continue developing the Gauteng Digital Platform, which is designed to serve as a single online gateway for accessing government services. Existing digital platforms, including the e-Recruitment System and the Gauteng Matric App, will receive further upgrades to improve accessibility and user experience.

Another major initiative is the continued rollout of the e-Indigent Register System, which has already been successfully implemented in Mogale City, Rand West City and Merafong City municipalities. Development work in Midvaal, Lesedi and Emfuleni is nearing completion, while preparations are underway to expand the system into Gauteng's metropolitan municipalities, including the City of Johannesburg, City of Tshwane and City of Ekurhuleni following consultations and system assessments.

To encourage wider use of online government services, the department plans to appoint 75 e-Ambassadors who will assist residents in accessing digital platforms and navigating government services more efficiently.

Technology to Support Safety and Youth Development

Technology will continue to play an important role in Gauteng's public safety strategy through the province's expanding e-Policing Programme. According to the department, 960 CCTV cameras have already been installed across Gauteng to strengthen surveillance and support crime prevention efforts.

The province has also distributed more than 184,000 e-Panic Buttons, providing residents with faster access to emergency response services and helping improve community safety through technology-enabled reporting systems.

The budget also places strong emphasis on building digital skills and preparing young people for careers in the technology sector. During the financial year, the department plans to train 5,500 government officials in digital competencies while awarding 70 ICT bursaries to students pursuing technology-related studies.

An additional 100 young people will receive experiential learning opportunities, while the Action Lab Programme is expected to support 12,000 youth with skills development initiatives. The department will also provide mentorship, innovation support and business development assistance to 200 township-based ICT entrepreneurs, helping strengthen local technology businesses and encourage digital entrepreneurship.

Young innovators from Gauteng's five regions will participate in the Youth Tech Expo G13 Hackathon Series, where they will develop technology-based solutions to address challenges such as crime, unemployment, healthcare, education and service delivery.

AI Office and Cybersecurity Strengthen Digital Future

Cybersecurity and digital resilience remain central priorities as government services become increasingly dependent on technology. The department plans to strengthen governance frameworks, improve security systems and expand monitoring capabilities to better protect government data and digital platforms from cyber threats.

A major feature of this year's programme is the establishment of Gauteng's new Artificial Intelligence Office, which will coordinate the adoption of AI technologies across provincial government departments. The office is expected to guide the integration of artificial intelligence into service delivery, government administration and public safety while promoting ethical, secure and responsible use of AI.

The department also intends to continue its e-waste management programme, promoting the safe disposal, recycling and repurposing of electronic equipment. Officials believe the initiative will not only reduce environmental impacts but also create employment opportunities within the growing green economy.

With substantial investment across digital infrastructure, skills development, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, Gauteng aims to build a more connected and efficient government while expanding access to digital services for residents throughout the province. The programme also reflects the province's ambition to position itself as a leading centre for digital innovation and technology-driven public service delivery in South Africa.