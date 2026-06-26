Mystery Crash into Beijing's Tallest Skyscraper

A small aircraft crashed into Beijing's tallest skyscraper, CITIC Tower, causing damage and prompting a heavy police presence. Witnesses heard a loud noise, likening it to fireworks. Police prevented onlookers from documenting the incident, and authorities have yet to release further details on the crash's cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | An Aircraft About The Size Of A Car Crashed Into Beijings Tallest Building On Friday | Updated: 26-06-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 21:28 IST
Mystery Crash into Beijing's Tallest Skyscraper
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An aircraft about the size of a car crashed into Beijing's tallest building, CITIC Tower, causing damage and a heavy police response. Roads were closed, and authorities have not released details.

Witnesses described a loud crash, louder than fireworks, when the aircraft hit, damaging glass panels on a high floor. With no official comment yet, police discouraged documentation of the scene.

Images of the incident were swiftly removed from social media, heightening the mystery. Airspace in central Beijing is heavily restricted, leaving locals puzzled about the aircraft's presence in the area.

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