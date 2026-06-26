Mystery Crash into Beijing's Tallest Skyscraper

An Aircraft About The Size Of A Car Crashed Into Beijings Tallest Building On Friday

An aircraft about the size of a car crashed into Beijing's tallest building, CITIC Tower, causing damage and a heavy police response. Roads were closed, and authorities have not released details.

Witnesses described a loud crash, louder than fireworks, when the aircraft hit, damaging glass panels on a high floor. With no official comment yet, police discouraged documentation of the scene.

Images of the incident were swiftly removed from social media, heightening the mystery. Airspace in central Beijing is heavily restricted, leaving locals puzzled about the aircraft's presence in the area.