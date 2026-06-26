Wimbledon 2026: Key Facts and Figures

With The Wimbledon Tournament Beginning On Monday

The much-anticipated Wimbledon 2026 tournament is set to kick off on Monday, promising thrilling tennis action and fierce competition.

As players prepare to take the court, Reuters has compiled a comprehensive collection of facts and figures, offering valuable insights into the tournament's economic and competitive landscape.

One noteworthy data point includes the current currency exchange rate, with $1 translating to approximately 0.7566 pounds, which could influence international attendees and participants.