Trump's Bold Tariff Threat on Digital Service Tax

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a warning of a 100% tariff on goods from any nation that implements a digital services tax on American firms. The tariff, announced via social media, would override existing U.S. trade agreements, signaling a potential trade conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us President Donald Trump On Friday Threatened To Impose A Tariff On All Goods From Any Country That Imposes A Digital Services Tax On American Companies Trump Said In A Social Media Post That The New Tariff Would Supersede Any Trade Deals With The Us | Updated: 26-06-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 22:00 IST
Trump's Bold Tariff Threat on Digital Service Tax
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In a dramatic escalation of trade tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday declared he would impose a 100% tariff on goods from any nation that enacts a digital services tax targeting American companies.

Trump communicated the sweeping tariff threat through a post on social media, asserting that it would take precedence over any existing trade agreements with the United States.

This move could potentially ignite a trade war, as the digital services tax typically targets major tech firms based in the U.S., prompting retaliation.

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