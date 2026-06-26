Trump's Bold Tariff Threat on Digital Service Tax
U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a warning of a 100% tariff on goods from any nation that implements a digital services tax on American firms. The tariff, announced via social media, would override existing U.S. trade agreements, signaling a potential trade conflict.
In a dramatic escalation of trade tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday declared he would impose a 100% tariff on goods from any nation that enacts a digital services tax targeting American companies.
Trump communicated the sweeping tariff threat through a post on social media, asserting that it would take precedence over any existing trade agreements with the United States.
This move could potentially ignite a trade war, as the digital services tax typically targets major tech firms based in the U.S., prompting retaliation.
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