Trump's Bold Tariff Threat on Digital Service Tax

Us President Donald Trump On Friday Threatened To Impose A Tariff On All Goods From Any Country That Imposes A Digital Services Tax On American Companies Trump Said In A Social Media Post That The New Tariff Would Supersede Any Trade Deals With The Us

In a dramatic escalation of trade tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday declared he would impose a 100% tariff on goods from any nation that enacts a digital services tax targeting American companies.

Trump communicated the sweeping tariff threat through a post on social media, asserting that it would take precedence over any existing trade agreements with the United States.

This move could potentially ignite a trade war, as the digital services tax typically targets major tech firms based in the U.S., prompting retaliation.