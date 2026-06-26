Dazzling Duckett Drives England's Test Comeback

England surged back into the contest on the second day of the third test against New Zealand. Ben Duckett's speedy century propelled England to 223-2, closing in on New Zealand's 438. The series stands tied at 1-1, promising an exciting conclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | England Roared Back Into Contention On The Second Day Of The Third And Deciding Test Against New Zealand With Ben Ducketts Rapid Century Helping His Side To After Three Wickets For Returning Captain Ben Stokes Helped To Dismiss The Visitors For At A Sizzling Trent Bridge New Zealand Slumped From Without Loss Late On Thursday To Be All Out For A Total That Looked Light On A Good Batting Strip After Their Last Six Wickets Fell For Runs Opener Emilio Gay Fell For A Duck To Will Orourke In The Second Over Of Englands Response And Duckett Was Dropped On Eight With Henry Nicholls Spilling A Routine Slip Catch Duckett | Updated: 26-06-2026 23:30 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 23:30 IST
Dazzling Duckett Drives England's Test Comeback
Ben Duckett

In a thrilling display of resilience, England has clawed back into the third and deciding test against New Zealand. On day two, the hosts reached 223-2, thanks largely to Ben Duckett's explosive century.

Earlier, an impressive bowling effort from captain Ben Stokes limited New Zealand to a total of 438, setting the stage for England's formidable response. Despite a shaky start that saw Emilio Gay falling for a duck, Duckett steadied the innings alongside Jacob Bethell.

Duckett's innings was characterized by aggressive strokeplay, ultimately reaching a ton off just 88 balls. While he eventually fell for 113, Bethell remained unbeaten at 74, with Joe Root on 21. England trails by 215 runs with substantial batting still in hand in this series levelled at 1-1.

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