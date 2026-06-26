India's Technological Surge: Quantum Leap to Global Leadership

Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasizes the pivotal role of AI, nuclear, space, and quantum technologies in India's future growth. India rapidly advances in frontier tech, achieving significant milestones in the National Quantum Mission. These technologies are set to redefine economic growth and global competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2026 23:41 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 23:41 IST
India's Technological Surge: Quantum Leap to Global Leadership
Union Minister of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, highlighted the transformative impact of AI, nuclear, space, and quantum technologies on future growth and international competitiveness. He stated that India is swiftly emerging as a leading force in advanced technologies, with the National Quantum Mission (NQM) achieving over fifty percent of its targeted outcomes within three years of its 2023 inception, according to a release from the Science and Technology Ministry.

Speaking at a Media Conclave organized by a news channel, Singh noted that India is advancing alongside the world's leading nations in critical technology fields. He highlighted that the country is developing capabilities that will define the next era of economic growth, national security, and global competitiveness. He asserted that space, nuclear, and quantum technologies will significantly influence the future global order, impacting not only economic progress but also strategic strength and geopolitical standing.

The Minister warned that nations lagging in these technologies could fall behind in both development and security. He reported that the National Quantum Mission has reached several milestones earlier than planned. Achievements in quantum-secure communication were highlighted, which have major implications for defense, strategic communications, cyber security, and sensitive information protection. Singh mentioned that India's progress in the quantum field illustrates its evolving scientific prowess and dedication to leading emerging technologies globally. He further noted that India is advancing rapidly in the quantum ecosystem, spanning quantum communication, computing, and associated research areas.

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