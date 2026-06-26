Supreme Court Appeal: Immigrant Detention Sparks Controversy
The Trump administration seeks Supreme Court approval to detain immigrants without bond, even if they have resided in the U.S. for years. A federal appeals court previously rejected this reinterpretation of immigration law. The debate has provoked numerous lawsuits, challenging its legality and fairness.
The Trump administration has requested the U.S. Supreme Court to allow the detention of immigrants without bond hearings, even for those who have long resided in the United States. This filing seeks to overturn a May ruling by a federal appeals court that rejected this reinterpretation of immigration law.
The request comes after the administration secured major immigration policy wins, including the potential deportation of thousands from protected status. Solicitor General D. John Sauer has called on the justices to resolve what he describes as a crucial issue in immigration law.
The reinterpretation of existing law by the Department of Homeland Security labels long-term residents as 'applicants for admission,' necessitating detention. The Board of Immigration Appeals' decision in support has led to mandatory detention orders, sparking legal challenges and raising questions about due process violations.
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