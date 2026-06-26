Mistrial in High-Profile LA Arson Case: Prosecutors Vow to Retry

A federal judge declared a mistrial in the arson case against Jonathan Rinderknecht, accused of starting a deadly wildfire in LA, due to a deadlocked jury. Prosecutors plan to retry the case. Rinderknecht was charged with multiple felonies related to the fire, which caused significant damage and loss of life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Federal Judge Declared A Mistrial On Friday In The Arson Case Brought Against The Man Accused Of Deliberately Setting A Blaze That Grew Into One Of The Deadliest | Updated: 26-06-2026 23:36 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 23:36 IST
Mistrial in High-Profile LA Arson Case: Prosecutors Vow to Retry

A federal judge declared a mistrial on Friday in the arson case against Jonathan Rinderknecht, accused of causing one of the deadliest wildfires in Los Angeles history. The jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict on any of the felony charges, prompting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli to announce plans to retry the case.

Rinderknecht, a former Uber driver with dual U.S.-French citizenship, could face up to 45 years in prison if convicted. The case involves a fire that erupted on January 1, 2025, which eventually morphed into the devastating Palisades fire, causing extensive property damage.

Defense arguments pointed to fireworks as the potential cause of the fire, challenging the prosecution's claims that Rinderknecht set the blaze intentionally. Jurors heard evidence including security footage and testimony about Rinderknecht's alleged motives involving societal resentment and financial struggles.

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