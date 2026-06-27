IMF Approves $348.5 Million for Democratic Republic of Congo
The International Monetary Fund granted approximately $348.5 million in funding to the Democratic Republic of Congo. This follows the completion of reviews under its Extended Credit Facility and Resilience and Sustainability Facility programs, enabling further disbursements of $258.2 million and $90.3 million, respectively.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced on Friday that it has approved around $348.5 million in financial assistance for the Democratic Republic of Congo.
The decision comes after successful reviews of the nation's programs under the IMF's Extended Credit Facility (ECF) and Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).
These reviews have made available a total of $348.5 million, comprising $258.2 million from the ECF-supported program's third review and $90.3 million following the second review of the RSF program.
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