Jenny Simpson's Miraculous Survival: Olympic Star Recovers After Heart Scare

American Olympic Medallist And Former World Champion Jenny Simpson Has Been Discharged From Hospital After Suffering A Heart Attack During An Event In Raleigh

American Olympic medallist and former world champion Jenny Simpson was rushed to hospital after experiencing a heart attack at a Raleigh event. The 39-year-old was pacing a mile group at a Sir Walter Running community track event when the incident occurred, necessitating immediate CPR.

'We are relieved to inform the public that Fleet Feet Chief Running Officer Jenny Simpson has been discharged from Duke University Hospital and will continue her recovery in North Carolina,' stated her employers, Fleet Feet, in an Instagram post. The medical emergency transpired during the Sir Walter Running Pop Up Mile event on June 17, during which Jenny experienced a sudden cardiac arrest and received critical lifesaving interventions.

Simpson has an illustrious track record, claiming gold in the 1,500 meters at the 2011 World Championships, along with silver in 2013 and 2017, and bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics. She retired from competitive running in 2024.