Thrilling World Cup Twists Propel Five Teams to Round of 32

Five countries, England, Portugal, Egypt, Ghana, and Paraguay, have successfully secured spots in the World Cup Round of 32. This advancement occurred prior to their final group matches, as results from other games established that four points would be sufficient for these teams to move forward in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | England | Updated: 27-06-2026 08:41 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 08:41 IST
Thrilling World Cup Twists Propel Five Teams to Round of 32
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Five nations have clinched their places in the World Cup Round of 32, marking an exciting twist in the tournament's group stage.

England, Portugal, Egypt, Ghana, and Paraguay each secured advancement on Friday, according to official results.

Despite still having to play their final group matches, these teams are assured progression as four points prove ample for advancement.

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