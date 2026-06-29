India Lifts Fuel Restrictions Amid Global Supply Disruptions
India has decided to lift the restrictions on petrol and diesel sales that were enforced earlier this month due to global supply chain disruptions from the Middle East conflict. The decision, announced on Monday, will take effect on July 1, allowing unrestricted fuel purchases for commercial buyers.
In light of global supply chain challenges resulting from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, India has announced the lifting of restrictions on petrol and diesel sales. The government order, issued on Monday, marks a significant shift in policy.
The restrictions, initially imposed to combat potential shortages, mandated that commercial fuel buyers could not purchase petrol and diesel from retail stations. Additionally, daily diesel purchases were capped to ensure local availability during the geopolitical disruptions.
The lifting of these restrictions will come into effect on July 1, offering relief to the market and allowing traditional purchasing practices to resume for all, including commercial consumers.
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