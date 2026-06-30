Monsoon's Crucial Role in Shaping India's Industrial Growth

A report by Dolat Capital suggests India's industrial production is poised to depend heavily on the performance of the southwest monsoon in upcoming months. The study highlights the crucial link between weather conditions and manufacturing and mining activities.

According to the report, while industrial production showed resilience in May, future sustainability hinges on monsoon patterns. Uneven rainfall and flooding in the North-East may disrupt mining operations, albeit temporarily. Fortunately, increased coal availability is positioned to bolster electricity generation, mitigating weather-related setbacks.

Despite challenges in mining due to weather, the report indicates that pre-monsoon coal stockpiles should help sustain thermal power production. Additionally, stronger petroleum exports and improved fertilizer output are expected to counterbalance the impact of heavy rains. The recent IIP data, showing a 5.1% growth in May 2026, underscores the continued relevance of robust manufacturing sectors and capital goods production, fueled by strong electricity demand during delayed monsoon onset.