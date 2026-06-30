IDB Approves $8 Million to Modernise Belize's Public Sector

Around 16,000 public employees are expected to benefit from improved digital systems, professional training and more transparent employment practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-06-2026 15:32 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 15:32 IST
IDB Approves $8 Million to Modernise Belize's Public Sector
Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has approved a loan of up to US$8 million to help Belize modernise its public sector, strengthen fiscal sustainability and improve the way government manages its workforce and public spending.

The programme will be implemented by Belize's Ministry of Public Service and Disaster Risk Management and is designed to build a more efficient, transparent and digitally connected public administration. The Government hopes the reforms will improve the delivery of public services while creating greater financial flexibility for future national development.

Digital reforms to strengthen workforce management

Belize has made steady progress in improving its public finances, though rising public sector wage costs continue to reduce the resources available for investments in areas such as infrastructure, education and healthcare. The new programme will introduce an integrated Human Resources Management Information System, strengthen payroll oversight and support reforms in workforce planning and employee compensation.

The investment will also expand digital infrastructure, improve data management and strengthen cybersecurity across government departments. These upgrades are expected to support better decision-making, improve operational efficiency and make public administration more responsive to the needs of citizens.

Thousands of public employees set to benefit

Around 16,000 public employees are expected to benefit from improved digital systems, professional training and more transparent employment practices. The programme will also encourage wider use of data to guide policy decisions and improve workforce management throughout the public sector.

IDB Group Representative in Belize Karla González said the initiative will help the country build a stronger and more modern public service while supporting long-term economic development. The project has a total value of US$9 million, including US$8 million in IDB financing and US$1 million in local counterpart funding, with implementation planned over a five-year disbursement period.

TRENDING

1
Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global
2
WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

Global
3
Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormuz

Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormu...

Global
4
Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Stories

Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Storie...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

Machines in the Field, Fewer Hands at Work: South Africa’s 4IR Farm Dilemma

AI in Healthcare Delivers Real Results, but WHO Says Better Policies Will Decide Its Global Success

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026