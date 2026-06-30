IDB Approves $8 Million to Modernise Belize's Public Sector

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has approved a loan of up to US$8 million to help Belize modernise its public sector, strengthen fiscal sustainability and improve the way government manages its workforce and public spending.

The programme will be implemented by Belize's Ministry of Public Service and Disaster Risk Management and is designed to build a more efficient, transparent and digitally connected public administration. The Government hopes the reforms will improve the delivery of public services while creating greater financial flexibility for future national development.

Digital reforms to strengthen workforce management

Belize has made steady progress in improving its public finances, though rising public sector wage costs continue to reduce the resources available for investments in areas such as infrastructure, education and healthcare. The new programme will introduce an integrated Human Resources Management Information System, strengthen payroll oversight and support reforms in workforce planning and employee compensation.

The investment will also expand digital infrastructure, improve data management and strengthen cybersecurity across government departments. These upgrades are expected to support better decision-making, improve operational efficiency and make public administration more responsive to the needs of citizens.

Thousands of public employees set to benefit

Around 16,000 public employees are expected to benefit from improved digital systems, professional training and more transparent employment practices. The programme will also encourage wider use of data to guide policy decisions and improve workforce management throughout the public sector.

IDB Group Representative in Belize Karla González said the initiative will help the country build a stronger and more modern public service while supporting long-term economic development. The project has a total value of US$9 million, including US$8 million in IDB financing and US$1 million in local counterpart funding, with implementation planned over a five-year disbursement period.