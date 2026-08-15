Devastation in Indonesia: Weekend Earthquake Triggers Tsunami Alerts

Over the weekend, a 7.7 magnitude earthquake shook eastern Indonesia, causing at least two deaths and multiple aftershocks. Tsunami waves reached less than one meter but led to a short-lived tsunami warning. Significant structural damage and injuries were reported, notably in Sikka Regency, as residents fled into the streets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2026 07:44 IST | Created: 15-08-2026 07:44 IST
Devastation in Indonesia: Weekend Earthquake Triggers Tsunami Alerts
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  • Country:
  • Indonesia

An early morning earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 struck off the eastern coast of Indonesia, leaving a trail of destruction and at least two fatalities. The seismic event prompted a temporary tsunami warning, although waves measured less than one meter height.

According to the disaster mitigation agency BNPB, the quake injured an individual in Sikka Regency, while also causing people to flee from their homes in panic. Many rushed into the streets, as seen in a verified video at Maumere port, where debris littered the ground.

The seismic activity affected residents across East Nusa Tenggara, West Nusa Tenggara, and parts of South Sulawesi, with tremors lasting about a minute. Emergency services, including a hospital in Ende, East Nusa Tenggara, moved swiftly to protect individuals by evacuating premises and preparing for potential aftershocks.

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