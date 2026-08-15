Yemen’s Port of Mocha: A Renewed Target in Escalating Conflict

Yemen's Red Sea port of Mocha came under attack as Iran-aligned Houthi forces launched six ballistic missiles, resulting in the deaths of at least four civilians. The assault adds to the intensifying hostilities between the Houthi faction and the Saudi-backed Yemeni government.

The attack on Mocha, targeting civilian and maritime facilities and resulting in several casualties and missing individuals, marks a critical escalation amidst the broader regional conflict. The Houthis declared their missile strike was against a perceived buildup of military assets by Saudi-backed forces.

Reports also claim a Houthi drone attacked a Saudi Aramco facility in Najran, though this remains unconfirmed by Saudi authorities. Yemen, embroiled in conflict since 2014, faces renewed violence despite a recent truce brokered by the U.N. last year.