Yemen’s Port of Mocha: A Renewed Target in Escalating Conflict
The Houthis fired six ballistic missiles at Yemen's Red Sea port of Mocha, killing at least four civilians. This attack raises tensions in the region amidst the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. The attack on Mocha signals a potential return to large-scale conflict in Yemen.
- Country:
- Yemen
Yemen's Red Sea port of Mocha came under attack as Iran-aligned Houthi forces launched six ballistic missiles, resulting in the deaths of at least four civilians. The assault adds to the intensifying hostilities between the Houthi faction and the Saudi-backed Yemeni government.
The attack on Mocha, targeting civilian and maritime facilities and resulting in several casualties and missing individuals, marks a critical escalation amidst the broader regional conflict. The Houthis declared their missile strike was against a perceived buildup of military assets by Saudi-backed forces.
Reports also claim a Houthi drone attacked a Saudi Aramco facility in Najran, though this remains unconfirmed by Saudi authorities. Yemen, embroiled in conflict since 2014, faces renewed violence despite a recent truce brokered by the U.N. last year.
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