Taiwan's Parliamentary Drama: A Budget Battle Unfolds

Taiwan's opposition-led parliament approved the government budget after a lengthy delay, emphasizing the importance of a defense-focused drone program. Despite reductions in general spending, defense allocations remained intact. Tensions between President Lai's party and opposition highlight the political strife impacting national operations and fiscal policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2026 06:54 IST | Created: 15-08-2026 06:54 IST
Taiwan's Parliamentary Drama: A Budget Battle Unfolds
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In a dramatic turn of events, Taiwan's parliament, led by the opposition, has approved this year's government budget following an unprecedented delay. The approval includes significant spending on a crucial drone program to bolster the island's defenses amidst soaring tensions with China.

Despite winning the presidency in 2024, President Lai Ching-te's party lost parliamentary control, allowing opposition parties to hinder government plans and reduce the proposed budget from T$3.034 trillion to T$48 billion. However, the drone initiative, essential for modernizing military capabilities against China, saw no cuts.

Fu Kun-chi of the Kuomintang highlighted the opposition's cooperation, approving most of the budget for normal national functions. Nonetheless, friction remains as the government challenges opposition-passed laws, threatening to further inflame Taiwan's legislative landscape.

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