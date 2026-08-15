Taiwan's Parliamentary Drama: A Budget Battle Unfolds

In a dramatic turn of events, Taiwan's parliament, led by the opposition, has approved this year's government budget following an unprecedented delay. The approval includes significant spending on a crucial drone program to bolster the island's defenses amidst soaring tensions with China.

Despite winning the presidency in 2024, President Lai Ching-te's party lost parliamentary control, allowing opposition parties to hinder government plans and reduce the proposed budget from T$3.034 trillion to T$48 billion. However, the drone initiative, essential for modernizing military capabilities against China, saw no cuts.

Fu Kun-chi of the Kuomintang highlighted the opposition's cooperation, approving most of the budget for normal national functions. Nonetheless, friction remains as the government challenges opposition-passed laws, threatening to further inflame Taiwan's legislative landscape.