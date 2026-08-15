Taiwan's Parliamentary Drama: A Budget Battle Unfolds
Taiwan's opposition-led parliament approved the government budget after a lengthy delay, emphasizing the importance of a defense-focused drone program. Despite reductions in general spending, defense allocations remained intact. Tensions between President Lai's party and opposition highlight the political strife impacting national operations and fiscal policies.
- Country:
- Taiwan
In a dramatic turn of events, Taiwan's parliament, led by the opposition, has approved this year's government budget following an unprecedented delay. The approval includes significant spending on a crucial drone program to bolster the island's defenses amidst soaring tensions with China.
Despite winning the presidency in 2024, President Lai Ching-te's party lost parliamentary control, allowing opposition parties to hinder government plans and reduce the proposed budget from T$3.034 trillion to T$48 billion. However, the drone initiative, essential for modernizing military capabilities against China, saw no cuts.
Fu Kun-chi of the Kuomintang highlighted the opposition's cooperation, approving most of the budget for normal national functions. Nonetheless, friction remains as the government challenges opposition-passed laws, threatening to further inflame Taiwan's legislative landscape.
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