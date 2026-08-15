Pathway to Peace: South Korea's Call for Dialogue

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung advocated for dialogue to manage tensions with North Korea during a speech on the anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japanese colonial rule. He stressed the need to transform the Korean Peninsula's armistice into a peace regime and negotiate curbing North Korea's nuclear capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2026 07:26 IST | Created: 15-08-2026 07:26 IST
Pathway to Peace: South Korea's Call for Dialogue
Lee Jae Myung
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, addressing the nation during the anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japanese colonial rule, emphasized the need for mechanisms to manage tensions with North Korea.

He urged for open talks with North Korea and other concerned parties to officially end the 1950-1953 Korean War, which remains unresolved due to the lack of a peace treaty.

Lee proposed that transforming the Korean Peninsula's unstable armistice into a peace regime could be achieved through dialogue, including discussions on limiting North Korea's nuclear capabilities.

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