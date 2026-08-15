Colombia's Earthquake: A Nation Rises from the Rubble

In Colombia, rescue teams scour debris for survivors following a powerful earthquake that hit four days ago, resulting in over 287 deaths and widespread destruction. Desperate cries could still be heard in collapsed structures in Cali, sparking hope amid the tragedy.

Efforts in hard-hit Pereira focus on a collapsed hotel, with families waiting anxiously for news about missing relatives. In one heart-wrenching instance, the family of Juan Felipe Giraldo confirmed his unfortunate passing after waiting at the site for days. Meanwhile, authorities assess relocation options for hundreds displaced by tremors.

President Abelardo De La Espriella faces criticism over his handling of the disaster response, but he pledges focused reconstruction efforts. As the country rallies for recovery, the U.N. warns of potential new displacements compounding existing humanitarian challenges.