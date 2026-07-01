AI and Digital Spending Spark Global Credit Concerns: Fitch

Artificial intelligence and substantial digital infrastructure spending have surfaced as significant global credit risks, according to Fitch Ratings, despite AI's potential to enhance efficiency. There are growing concerns about job losses and diminishing tax revenues, particularly in developed nations, as a result of AI advancements.

Among investors in key cities like Hong Kong, Seoul, Singapore, and Tokyo, discussions now frequently focus on AI's disruptive nature, the rapid expansion of private credit, and associated sovereign risks. Execution risks, increased capital expenditures, pricing pressures, and the threat of contagion from equity to credit markets are under close scrutiny by investors.

Fitch notes that private credit alone is unlikely to trigger systemic financial risk. However, the complex structures of fund financing, including NAV loans, are creating transparency issues. There's increased competition for assets, resulting in pressure on returns as more capital targets higher yields in this asset class.

Direct lending has exhibited higher default rates compared to collateralized loan obligations, though recovery rates have remained robust. Portfolio transparency and judicious manager selection are vital, yet Asia-based investors face challenges due to limited information on U.S. middle-market borrowers.

Increased retail and retirement-account participation poses liquidity and valuation risks, especially if asset exits slow down and liquidity relies on new inflows. While AI is expected to drive efficiency gains, it could also lead to job dislocation and reduced tax bases in developed markets.

Fitch also identified that macroeconomic volatility, influenced by Gulf tensions and supply-chain disruptions, continues to be a concern. Investor attention has pivoted from immediate systemic threats to secondary effects post-peace deal proposals, although Fitch cautions that risks could reemerge if geopolitical agreements falter.