Colombia's Earthquake Tragedy: A Nation Mourns and Rebuilds
An earthquake in western Colombia has resulted in significant devastation, leaving nearly 300 dead, 320 missing, and thousands injured. Rescue operations continue as authorities manage relief efforts and President De La Espriella negotiates for international support. The tragedy poses a significant challenge for the newly elected government.
- Country:
- Colombia
The hopes of locating survivors from last week’s devastating earthquake in western Colombia were fading on Saturday. Over 294 individuals have perished, with hundreds missing following the 7.4-magnitude tremor that reduced many structures to rubble.
Rescue efforts persisted as workers scoured through debris, although optimism was decreasing according to Cali's fire captain, Alberto Hernandez. The quake struck at 7:30 a.m., severely affecting infrastructure across the region, with Cali and Pereira bearing the highest casualty toll.
President Abelardo De La Espriella, newly in office, faces his first national crisis. Under scrutiny for his response, he has sought international aid, including requesting tariff relief from the U.S. to support economic recovery for affected regions.
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