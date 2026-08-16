Visa Revocation Sparks Diplomatic Tensions Between Mexico and the U.S.

In a diplomatic row, Andres Manuel Lopez Beltran, son of former Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, announced that the U.S. revoked his visa. Lopez Beltran accused U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Deputy Secretary Christopher Landau of politically motivated actions.

This development comes amidst a wider U.S. campaign to target Mexican officials alleged to have ties to organized crime. The State Department has reportedly revoked visas for various Mexican politicians and officials. The U.S. claims such actions are grounded in fighting drug trafficking, corruption, and illegal immigration.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum criticized the visa revocations, framing them as interference in Mexican politics. She views these actions as undermining Mexico's sovereignty. Meanwhile, Lopez Beltran, who intends to pursue a political career, has called on former President Trump to address the issue, emphasizing his commitment to Mexican nationalism.