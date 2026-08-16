Global Unrest: From Political Tensions to Natural Disasters
The world continues to face unrest from political tensions as seen with the Taliban's dominance in Afghanistan and the enduring conflicts in Yemen. Meanwhile, natural disasters wreak havoc with earthquakes in Indonesia and Spain, and wildfires in Belgium and Germany, demanding international cooperation and immediate action.
- Country:
- Afghanistan
This week in world news, the Taliban marked five years in power with a parade in Kabul, celebrating what they called 'victory day'. Despite their attempts to claim control, aid groups warn of the escalating crisis.
In Yemen, the Houthi attacks on Mocha Port have resulted in substantial losses and fatalities, halting operations. The European Union and local forces are battling a record wildfire in Belgium, prompting evacuations as flames spread.
A Canadian falcon garnered a record price at Saudi Arabia’s falcon auction, while Catania airport in Sicily resumed flights as volcanic activity from Mt. Etna decreased.
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