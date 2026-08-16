Global Unrest: From Political Tensions to Natural Disasters

This week in world news, the Taliban marked five years in power with a parade in Kabul, celebrating what they called 'victory day'. Despite their attempts to claim control, aid groups warn of the escalating crisis.

In Yemen, the Houthi attacks on Mocha Port have resulted in substantial losses and fatalities, halting operations. The European Union and local forces are battling a record wildfire in Belgium, prompting evacuations as flames spread.

A Canadian falcon garnered a record price at Saudi Arabia’s falcon auction, while Catania airport in Sicily resumed flights as volcanic activity from Mt. Etna decreased.