Veteran Minnesota Vikings defender Jamal Adams suffered an injury during a touchdown play against the Giants, forcing him off the field in his debut game with the team. Adams stumbled while defending a pass, leading to further medical evaluation.

Brett Rypien has been signed by the Houston Texans as a quarterback following Graham Mertz's ACL injury, placing Mertz on season-ending injured reserve. Their loss to the Los Angeles Chargers marked an unfortunate start to the preseason.

In an impressive feat, Germany's Johannes Liebmann broke the world record for the men's 1500m freestyle swimming event at the European Aquatics Championships. His time of 14:26.79 minutes surpasses the prior record held by American Bobby Finke.