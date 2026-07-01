AI's Rise: Why Companies Must Keep the Doors Open for Fresh Graduates

The World Economic Forum urges businesses to continue hiring fresh graduates despite the rise of AI. A new report warns that eliminating entry-level roles may hurt long-term growth and leadership pipelines, recommending redesigning jobs instead as AI reshapes the workforce landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2026 13:52 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 13:52 IST
AI's Rise: Why Companies Must Keep the Doors Open for Fresh Graduates
Representative Image (Photo/WEF Insight Report) . Image Credit: ANI

Amidst the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence, companies are advised to maintain their commitment to hiring fresh graduates to safeguard future leadership, according to the World Economic Forum's latest report. The report, titled “Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Entry-Level Work: A Framework for Safeguarding and Reinventing Early Career Pathways,” highlights threats posed by reduced entry-level recruitment.

It notes that AI is disputed in its role in hiring slowdowns, especially in AI-exposed occupations, while broader economic contexts also play a part. Explicit strategic planning is recommended to ensure continuity in hiring goals alongside AI integration, cautioning that neglect may lead to unintentional barriers in early career access.

Furthermore, the report warns about future capabilities gaps if entry-level hiring continues to decline. It observes rapid skill evolution, especially in AI-impacted roles, with significant numbers of young workers shifting focus to blue-collar and skilled trades, showing a shift in career pathways. Businesses and policymakers need to collaborate to ensure meaningful early career opportunities in an AI-driven market.

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