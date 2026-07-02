Galgotias University Paves Path for Global Learning with Cambridge Collaboration

In a significant step towards fostering international learning, Galgotias University has joined forces with Girton College, University of Cambridge, to provide a select group of 16 students with a fully sponsored summer stint. The Graduate Summer Programme orchestrated at Cambridge aims to offer an unparalleled academic immersion.

The program, set against the backdrop of one of the world’s leading universities, will engage students in interdisciplinary discussions on cutting-edge topics such as frugal artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship, and strategic leadership within a global market context. This initiative is part of Galgotias University's ongoing mission to expand international educational engagements.

Officials from Galgotias University are optimistic about the broader impacts of the program. Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, emphasized the importance of such opportunities in developing leadership skills crucial for navigating an interconnected world. Aradhana Galgotia, COO, echoed the sentiment, expressing hope that the exposure would inspire students to think innovatively and create meaningful global solutions.