ADB Boosts Karnataka Education with $183 Million Loan

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a loan amounting to USD 182.89 million to enhance the public school infrastructure in Karnataka. As stated in their recent announcement, these funds will facilitate the creation of 500 integrated public school clusters throughout the state.

These schools will provide education ranging from pre-primary to secondary levels. The initiative is designed to bolster teacher skills, revise curricula and assessment frameworks, and strengthen governance systems. It also emphasizes the integration of science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) education.

Highlighting the demographic composition of Karnataka, ADB noted that despite having a predominantly young population, the state faces educational challenges. With only 48.3 per cent completing secondary education and significant youth lacking vital skills, this program aims to bridge those gaps, preparing students for higher education and employment.