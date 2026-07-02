ADB Boosts Karnataka Education with $183 Million Loan

The Asian Development Bank has sanctioned a loan of $182.89 million to bolster Karnataka's public school system by establishing 500 integrated school clusters. This move aims at enhancing curriculum, governance, and introducing STEAM learning, aligning with the state's education reforms and the National Education Policy 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 13:54 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 13:54 IST
ADB Boosts Karnataka Education with $183 Million Loan
Asian Development Bank (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a loan amounting to USD 182.89 million to enhance the public school infrastructure in Karnataka. As stated in their recent announcement, these funds will facilitate the creation of 500 integrated public school clusters throughout the state.

These schools will provide education ranging from pre-primary to secondary levels. The initiative is designed to bolster teacher skills, revise curricula and assessment frameworks, and strengthen governance systems. It also emphasizes the integration of science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) education.

Highlighting the demographic composition of Karnataka, ADB noted that despite having a predominantly young population, the state faces educational challenges. With only 48.3 per cent completing secondary education and significant youth lacking vital skills, this program aims to bridge those gaps, preparing students for higher education and employment.

TRENDING

1
Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Global
2
Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Global
3
U.S. Military Strengthens Ties Amid Venezuelan Crisis

U.S. Military Strengthens Ties Amid Venezuelan Crisis

Global
4
Anthropic's AI Exports Resumed Amid Security Concerns

Anthropic's AI Exports Resumed Amid Security Concerns

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Investment Needs More Than Tax Breaks: OECD Maps a Better Growth Strategy for Latin America

Why AI Readiness, Not AI Adoption Alone, Will Shape the Future of Public Investment Success

Why Extreme Heat Could Become Southeast Asia's Costliest Development Crisis, According to ADB

How Climate Resilience Could Determine Latin America's Next Decade of Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026