EU Bolsters Armenia with €18 Million Support Amid Russian Trade Pressure

The European Union has pledged an additional €18 million in economic support for Armenia and eased export rules amid Russian trade restrictions. This move comes as Russia implements trade barriers due to Armenia's growing ties with the West. The EU aims to boost Armenian exports to European markets and support regional peace efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The European Union Pledged An Additional Million In Economic Support For Armenia On Thursday And Liberalised Some Export Rules For Its Goods As Brussels Seeks To Shore Up Support For The South Caucasus Country Amid Russian Trade Pressure Moscow Imposed Wideranging Trade Restrictions On Armenia In The Leadup To A Parliamentary Election In June | Updated: 02-07-2026 15:41 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 15:41 IST
EU Bolsters Armenia with €18 Million Support Amid Russian Trade Pressure
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In a significant move to counter Russian trade pressure, the European Union has announced an additional €18 million in economic support for Armenia. This decision also includes the liberalization of export rules for Armenian goods, a strategic step to strengthen ties with the South Caucasus nation.

Russia has imposed trade restrictions on Armenia following its parliamentary elections, alleging foreign interference and election violations. These sanctions have affected critical Armenian exports such as fresh produce and alcoholic products. Despite being part of a Russian-led economic union, Armenia's growing relationship with the EU presents new trade opportunities.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, during her visit to Yerevan, assured Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of the EU's commitment to support Armenia. The EU plans to remove tariffs on nearly 80% of Armenian exports to the EU, facilitating access to its vast consumer market. This aid is part of a larger initiative to promote peace and connectivity in the South Caucasus region.

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