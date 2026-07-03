Vietnam's Growth Surges Despite Challenging Trade Deficit

Vietnams Economic Growth Accelerated In The Second Quarter Compared To The First

Vietnam's economic growth picked up speed in the second quarter, showcasing an 8.39% increase in GDP compared to a year earlier, according to government data released Friday. This growth outpaced the revised 7.94% expansion in the previous quarter, but the country's trade deficit reached record levels due to a surge in fuel import costs.

The Southeast Asian manufacturing hub is targeting a 10% economic growth rate for the year, largely bolstered by infrastructure investment. However, the Iran war's impact and global economic uncertainties threaten these ambitious plans, requiring a challenging 11.7% growth in the second half to meet annual targets, reported the National Statistics Office (NSO).

Inflationary pressures are mounting, as Vietnam recorded a 4.69% inflation rate in June against a backdrop of rising global costs. A widening trade deficit paints a concerning picture for foreign exchange reserves, but the nation remains steadfast in pursuing its growth objectives despite the economic hurdles.