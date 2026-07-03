Vietnam's Growth Surges Despite Challenging Trade Deficit

Vietnam's economy witnessed accelerated growth in the second quarter with an 8.39% rise in GDP, yet faced challenges with a record trade deficit due to increased fuel import costs. Amid global economic uncertainties, the country aims for a 10% growth supported by infrastructure spending but is hindered by inflationary pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vietnams Economic Growth Accelerated In The Second Quarter Compared To The First | Updated: 03-07-2026 09:59 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 09:59 IST
Vietnam's Growth Surges Despite Challenging Trade Deficit
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Vietnam's economic growth picked up speed in the second quarter, showcasing an 8.39% increase in GDP compared to a year earlier, according to government data released Friday. This growth outpaced the revised 7.94% expansion in the previous quarter, but the country's trade deficit reached record levels due to a surge in fuel import costs.

The Southeast Asian manufacturing hub is targeting a 10% economic growth rate for the year, largely bolstered by infrastructure investment. However, the Iran war's impact and global economic uncertainties threaten these ambitious plans, requiring a challenging 11.7% growth in the second half to meet annual targets, reported the National Statistics Office (NSO).

Inflationary pressures are mounting, as Vietnam recorded a 4.69% inflation rate in June against a backdrop of rising global costs. A widening trade deficit paints a concerning picture for foreign exchange reserves, but the nation remains steadfast in pursuing its growth objectives despite the economic hurdles.

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